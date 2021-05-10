Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 3,961 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,350,000.

Shares of XHB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.13. 43,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

