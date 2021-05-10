DDD Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

