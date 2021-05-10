Next Capital Management LLC Has $882,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.