Signaturefd LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.