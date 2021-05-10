Markel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $45,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average is $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

