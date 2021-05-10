Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

