Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

GME stock traded down $8.49 on Monday, hitting $152.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626,355. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

