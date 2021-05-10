337,488 Shares in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,000. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 9.37% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of KGRN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,591. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.