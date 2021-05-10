DA Davidson Increases Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $75.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

BCC stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

