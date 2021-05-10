Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boise Cascade traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

