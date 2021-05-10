Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

