Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $719,910 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $254.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average of $236.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

