$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post sales of $187.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 9,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,122. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

