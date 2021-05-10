GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,153.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $157,850.49 and $3,153.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,452,604 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

