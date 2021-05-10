Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. The company's unlevered balance sheet gives it enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. The company’s Pollak business buyout has enhanced its growth opportunities in various markets served. Additionally, the company’s acquisition of the particulate matter sensor product line from Stoneridge boosts future prospects. The recent supply chain disruption in the auto sector from lack of availability of semiconductor chips does not pose much of a risk for Standard Motor, given its adequate inventory supply and alternative vendors. The firm’s cost-cut measures and investor friendly moves are likely to aid the margins in the coming period. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.97. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,714. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

