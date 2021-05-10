BMO Capital Markets Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $48.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,790,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

