SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 150.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $209,177.86 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 184.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $777.95 or 0.01349561 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 128.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 201.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

