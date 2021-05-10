Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 19,303 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 247,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,602. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

