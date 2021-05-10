RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post sales of $358.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.01 million and the lowest is $356.50 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.74. 15,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.70.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.