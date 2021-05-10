Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 965.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.6% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.46. 40,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,275. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

