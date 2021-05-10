Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,604,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,609,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,530,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

VIRT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. 4,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

