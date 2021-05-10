Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 3.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 101,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.