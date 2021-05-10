DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $191.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.83 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.