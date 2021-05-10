New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $40.21. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

