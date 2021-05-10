AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $195.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

