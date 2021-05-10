The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.81. 98,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,395. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.