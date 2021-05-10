American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.180-4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.77 on Monday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

