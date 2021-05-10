Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $743,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,188. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

