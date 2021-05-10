Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

