Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.68. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $24.72.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.