1,097 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.8% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $419.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.68 and its 200-day moving average is $400.83. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $224.11 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

