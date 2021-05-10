Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NYSE QSR opened at $69.48 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

