Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 25,500 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.88.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

