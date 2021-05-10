TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $535.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. TTEC posted sales of $453.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $99.57. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.