BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $37.85 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

