Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.61. 5,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,330. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.77. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

