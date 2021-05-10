Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.16.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.80 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.