Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $139,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43.

