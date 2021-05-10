Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.48 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

