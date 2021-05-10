Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

