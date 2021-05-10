4,088 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $83.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

