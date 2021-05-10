Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jaws Acquisition were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $48,546,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $22,389,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,320,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Jaws Acquisition by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 496,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWS opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

