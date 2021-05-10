Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.47 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
