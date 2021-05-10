Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.47 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

