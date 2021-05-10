Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.97. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties.

