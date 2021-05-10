Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.97. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Lonestar Resources US Company Profile
