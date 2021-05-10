Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

