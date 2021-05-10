Brooktree Capital Management Acquires 5,093 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 2.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

IAC stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.86. 4,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,700. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

