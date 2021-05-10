The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $177.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

