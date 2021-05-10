The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $177.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.
Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.