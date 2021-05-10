DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

DKNG opened at $47.80 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

