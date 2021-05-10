H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.