Cree (CREE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Cree had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Cree is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.43. 10,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,875 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,783 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,190 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

